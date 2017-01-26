Public can view road conditions from MnDOT snowplow cameras
The public can now view winter road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s new “plow cams” available through the 511mn.org website. MnDOT announced today that some of
Because of the winter weather, West Central Sanitation is experiencing some delays in picking up curbside recycling today in Milroy, Walnut Grove, Revere, Lamberton, Lucan, Seaforth, and
On Tuesday, Jan. 22, KLGR News Director Joshua Dixon talked with Redwood Area School District Superintendent Rick Ellingworth about new construction planned for the schools this summer, the
The Redwood Falls Police Department reports a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11:32 a.m. The incident occurred at the intersection of the East Bridge Street frontage road
This coming Thursday, Jan. 26, the City of Redwood Falls is sponsoring a kick-off meeting for the community to give its thoughts about the city’s future. The last time the city of Redwood
The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) today unveiled the first-of-its-kind mobile app aimed at helping consumers become more confident when buying meat and poultry. The free MyMeatUp app is
On Jan. 19, Marilyn Bernhardson, district administrator of the Redwood County Soil and Water Conservation District, met with state lawmakers to discuss the impact of the buffer laws on Redwood area
I spoke with Theresia Gillie, President of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. We discussed the upcoming Minnesota Ag Expo, and weekly conference calls that any soybean producer in the state
I visited with Steve Olson of the Minnesota Turkey Growers. We discussed preparedness in the industry for a possible outbreak of Avian Influenza, after a discovery of an infected Wild Duck in
The young Minnesota Timberwolves are starting to hit their stride. After a bumpy start to the season under new coach Tom Thibodeau, Minnesota is beginning to figure things out on both sides of
ST. PAUL, Minn. — With one game left before dispersing for the annual All-Star game, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will approach Thursday’s meeting trying to end the first
MN Prep Polls for the week of Jan. 23rd: Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings By The Associated Press The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided
(Dallas, TX) — Chris Stewart netted the game-winner in the shootout to lift the Wild past the Stars 3-2 in Dallas on Tuesday night. Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu also lit the lamp
Einar W. Nelson, 91, of Redwood Falls died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from
Russell Hoff, formerly of Watson, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his home in Redwood Falls at the age of 81. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Watson
Dorothy E. Schmid, age 97, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti, MN. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 28, 2017,
Cyril Joseph Helget, age 81, of Comfrey, MN died on January 23, 2017, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Thursday, January 26 · RSVP Bone Builders meets at: · Morgan Public Library – 9 AM · Johnson Park Place – 9 AM ·
Thursday, Jan. 26th, at 1:30 at the Wabasso Community Center, Schoenstatt Sr. Ellen Hoemberg will talk about growing up in Nazi German. She was 9 years old when WWII began in 1939 with the
Friday, January 27 RSVP Bone Builders meets at · Heritage Apartment Wabasso – 8:30 AM
Beef Commercial Dinner will be served exclusively at Johnson Park Place on Wednesday, January 25th, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
ABC News(CHICAGO) — A tweet by President Trump Tuesday night signaled curbing violence in Chicago is near the top of his to-do list: “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible
Twitter/@dank(BOSTON) — Boston mayor Marty Walsh lashed out at Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon after the president signed two executive orders on immigration. And in a nod to the
iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The seven environmental activists who climbed a 270-foot construction crane just blocks away from the White House Wednesday — and unfurled a banner that
Jetta Productions/iStock/Thinkstock(MESQUITE, Texas) — A Texas teacher’s aide has been fired after he was accused of faking cancer in order to hide a criminal past, according to Texas
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images (NEW YORK) — Actor Shia LaBeouf, no stranger to trouble with the law, was arrested early Thursday and charged with misdemeanor assault for an
ABC/Lisa Rose(LOS ANGELES) — Sherri Shepherd took to social media to blast both exes, Lamar Sally and Jeff Tarpley, in a Twitter rant on Tuesday night. In a series of
Jesse Grant/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Beloved TV icon Mary Tyler Moore is being remembered by friends, co-stars and admirers today as news comes that she’s passed away at the age of 80.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Director Bryan Singer, who brought superhero movies mainstream with 2000’s X-Men, then followed it up with one of the genre’s
The Minnesota Senate and House are set to vote today on a deal with the Dayton administration that would give discounts to Minnesotans hit with big health insurance premium increases in the