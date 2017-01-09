012116radioauction
Local News

Two Sentenced In New Ulm Prostitution Sting
January 6, 2017 | Local News

Two women busted in a prostitution sting in New Ulm last summer have been sentenced on misdemeanor charges. Forty-seven-year-old Kimberlee Jo Halvorson of St Louis Park was given five days in jail and one year probation. Twenty-six-year-old Jasmine Angelique Dortch of Canton received 39 days in jail with credit for 26 days already served, along with one year probation. In all, eight people were charged in connection with the August undercover operation. Most of the cases are still working their ways through the courts.

Farm News

SWROC Hosts Winter Crop & Soils Day
January 9, 2017 | Farm News

The Southwest Research & Outreach Center (SWROC) and University of Minnesota Extension will hold Winter Crops & Soils Day programs on Jan. 30 in Fairmont, Jan. 31 in Luverne, Feb. 1 in

Minnesota Farm Bureau Earns AFBF Recognition
January 9, 2017 | Farm News

During the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 98th Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) and Farm Bureau members from Minnesota earned national

Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap
January 6, 2017 | Farm News

  I visited with Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap, ahead of the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Phoenix, AZ.   We talked national policy and the Minnesota Legislative

Local Sports

wolves
Wolves entertain Dallas tonight
January 9, 2017 | Local Sports

While the 2016-17 season hasn’t unfolded in the way the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves had hoped, the two teams at the bottom of the Western Conference still hold on to

wild25-300x169
Wild win in California
January 9, 2017 | Local Sports

Wild beat Anaheim (photo courtesy of Wild.com) Wild 2, Ducks 1 ANAHEIM, Calif. — Minnesota used two second-period goals to beat Anaheim at Honda Center. Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored

Funeral Announcements

Walter Lowinske
January 6, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Walter J. Lowinske, 90, of Redwood Falls died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at St. Therese Home in New Hope. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017 from Nelson-Hillestad

Lester Johnson
January 6, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Lester Johnson, age 91, of Coon Rapids, MN formerly of Springfield, died on January 4, 2017, at his home in Coon Rapids, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 10:00 am to 11:00

Dorothy Buetow
January 6, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Dorothy Buetow, age 95, of Lamberton, MN died on January 4, 2017, at Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the

William Jeppesen
January 6, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

William ‘Bill’ Jeppesen, age 92 of Lamberton, Minnesota died Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 8, 2017

Community Calendar

American Red Cross-Redwood County
December 20, 2016

As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for

RF American Legion-Beef Commercial Dinner
January 3, 2017

RF American Legion will be serving beef commercials (instead of pork chops) on Monday, Jan. 9th, from 5:00-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome and take-outs are available.

Redwood Falls Public Library-SCRABBLE Tournament
December 20, 2016

The Redwood Falls Public Library will be hosting our Winter SCRABBLE Tournament starting January 11th. Please sign up by January 10th. Players will contact other players to set up a time and all

RSVP Bone Builders
January 6, 2017

Tuesday, January 10 RSVP Bone Builders meets at: Heritage Prairie Apartments -8:30 AM Johnson Park Place – 9 AM Lamberton Community Center 9:00 AM &  2:00 PM Redwood Senior Center

National News

Entertainment News

