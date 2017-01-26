012116radioauctionLEFTOVERS
Farm News

Meat Institute Launches New MyMeatUp App
January 24, 2017 | Farm News

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) today unveiled the first-of-its-kind mobile app aimed at helping consumers become more confident when buying meat and poultry.  The free MyMeatUp app is

Minnesota Turkey Growers – Steve Olson
January 18, 2017 | Farm News

I visited with Steve Olson of the Minnesota Turkey Growers. We discussed preparedness in the industry for a possible outbreak of Avian Influenza, after a discovery of an infected Wild Duck in

Local Sports

MN Prep Polls for the week of Jan. 23rd
January 25, 2017 | Local Sports

MN Prep Polls for the week of Jan. 23rd:   Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings By The Associated Press The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided

Wild Edge Stars via Shootout
January 25, 2017 | Local Sports

(Dallas, TX)  —  Chris Stewart netted the game-winner in the shootout to lift the Wild past the Stars 3-2 in Dallas on Tuesday night.  Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu also lit the lamp

Funeral Announcements

Einar W. Nelson
January 26, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Einar W. Nelson, 91, of Redwood Falls died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from

Russell Hoff
January 25, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Russell Hoff, formerly of Watson, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his home in Redwood Falls at the age of 81. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Watson

Dorothy E. Schmid
January 25, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Dorothy E. Schmid, age 97, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti, MN. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 28, 2017,

Cyril Joseph Helget
January 25, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Cyril Joseph Helget, age 81, of Comfrey, MN died on January 23, 2017, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Community Calendar

RSVP Bone Builders
January 9, 2017

Thursday, January 26 ·         RSVP Bone Builders meets at: ·         Morgan Public Library  – 9 AM ·         Johnson Park Place – 9 AM ·        

Wabasso Community Center
December 14, 2016

Thursday, Jan. 26th, at 1:30 at the Wabasso Community Center, Schoenstatt Sr. Ellen Hoemberg will talk about growing up in Nazi German.  She was 9 years old when WWII began in 1939 with the

RSVP Bone Builders
January 9, 2017

Friday, January 27 RSVP Bone Builders meets at ·         Heritage Apartment Wabasso – 8:30 AM

