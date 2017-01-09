Two women busted in a prostitution sting in New Ulm last summer have been sentenced on misdemeanor charges. Forty-seven-year-old Kimberlee Jo Halvorson of St Louis Park was given five days in jail and one year probation. Twenty-six-year-old Jasmine Angelique Dortch of Canton received 39 days in jail with credit for 26 days already served, along with one year probation. In all, eight people were charged in connection with the August undercover operation. Most of the cases are still working their ways through the courts.