Sheriff’s office asks for information about hit-and-run
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office would like to know more about a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Wabasso on Thursday evening. According to the report, a 2007 Dodge Ram truck owned by
Last March, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR)announced its intention to close the 90 year old Fort Ridgely State Park golf course. In response, area residents and legislators
Pat Lubeck, curator at the Redwood County Museum, last month released her second book of true-life crime stories in the Redwood area’s history. The book, titled Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem in
A state investigation has determined that a staff member at a group home in Windom was on the job while under the influence of methamphetamine. The staff member was employed by Preferred
The public can now view winter road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s new “plow cams” available through the 511mn.org website. MnDOT announced today that some of
The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) today unveiled the first-of-its-kind mobile app aimed at helping consumers become more confident when buying meat and poultry. The free MyMeatUp app is
On Jan. 19, Marilyn Bernhardson, district administrator of the Redwood County Soil and Water Conservation District, met with state lawmakers to discuss the impact of the buffer laws on Redwood area
I spoke with Theresia Gillie, President of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. We discussed the upcoming Minnesota Ag Expo, and weekly conference calls that any soybean producer in the state
I visited with Steve Olson of the Minnesota Turkey Growers. We discussed preparedness in the industry for a possible outbreak of Avian Influenza, after a discovery of an infected Wild Duck in
The Redwood Valley girls notched their first win of the season by a score of 46-35 over Windom Area on Senior Night and Parents Night. The Cardinals improved to 1-19 and Windom Area fell to 4-13.
Natl. Sports for Friday, Jan. 27th: OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Russell Westbrook may be the most valuable reserve on any All-Star team. The OKC guard scored 45 points to help the Thunder
Minnesota and Dakota Sports for Friday, Jan. 27th: PACERS-TIMBERWOLVES George leads Pacers over Timberwolves, 109-103 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Paul George scored 32 points after being picked for
Scorecard from Thursday, Jan. 26th: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Indiana 109 Minnesota 103 Final Oklahoma City 109 Dallas 98 Final Denver 127 Phoenix 120 Final Utah 96 L.A. Lakers
Phyllis Radke age 61 of Tracy passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Prairie View Senior Living in Tracy. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Tracy Area
Hazel Minkel, age 95 of Renville,MN, and formerly of Danube died Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services are Tuesday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m. at
Einar W. Nelson, a.k.a. Wally Nelson, 91, of Redwood Falls died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday,
Monday, January 30 RSVP Bone Builders · Morgan Public Library 9 AM
January 30th: 3:45-4:45 YFC 2017 Kickoff Event for Middle School!
Drone Education Program coming to Redwood Falls Airport Saturday February 1, 2017 from 1 to 4 pm. You will have the opportunity to experiment with drone and glider simulators, take a tour of the
Tuesday, January 31 RSVP Bone Builders meets at: Johnson Park Place – 9 AM Redwood Senior Center – 10 AM Heritage Prairie Apartments -8:30 AM Lamberton Community Center 9:00 AM &
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Legal professionals worked amid chanting protesters at airports around the country this weekend, trying to help people detained following President Donald
Spencer Platt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Crowds turned out at dozens of airports and in cities across the country Sunday, as protests grew over President Trump’s executive order
Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A federal court in Brooklyn Saturday night granted an emergency stay on President Trump’s executive order that bans immigration
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Green card holders, who are legal residents of the United States, fall under President Trump’s executive order on immigration if they come from any of the
Renee Elise Goldsberry — Michael Tullberg/Getty Images(TEXAS) — Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo, original cast members of the Tony
© 2006, Twentieth Century Fox(NEW YORK) — The Devil is coming to Broadway — and she’s wearing Prada. Variety reports Elton John is returning to the Great White Way, penning
New York Daily News Archive/Contributor(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher once wrote that she wanted her obituary to read that she “drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own
ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) — A judge on Thursday ordered Robin Thicke to have only monitored visits with his 6-year-old son and stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton,
Greg Doherty/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose film “The Salesman” is nominated for an Academy Award, has decided not to attend the Los Angeles