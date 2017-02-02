Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol reports an accident that occurred near Willmar on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at about 11:20 a.m. A 1996 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Michael Ray Erickson, age 63, of Balaton, was
The Minnesota State Patrol reports an accident that occurred the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, near Mountain Lake, at about 12:40 a.m. A 2016 Volvo semi-tractor and attached trailer, driven by
In response to recent protests that shut down Interstate 94 and the Minneapolis Airport, State Representative Tim Miller (R-Prinsburg) is co-authoring a bill that would increase penalties against
Due to public concern regarding last fall’s mowing and baling permit announcement, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has extended the time frame for permit applications by those who want
The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) today unveiled the first-of-its-kind mobile app aimed at helping consumers become more confident when buying meat and poultry. The free MyMeatUp app is
On Jan. 19, Marilyn Bernhardson, district administrator of the Redwood County Soil and Water Conservation District, met with state lawmakers to discuss the impact of the buffer laws on Redwood area
I spoke with Theresia Gillie, President of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. We discussed the upcoming Minnesota Ag Expo, and weekly conference calls that any soybean producer in the state
I visited with Steve Olson of the Minnesota Turkey Growers. We discussed preparedness in the industry for a possible outbreak of Avian Influenza, after a discovery of an infected Wild Duck in
Dawson-Boyd – Lac Qui Parle – Montevideo United @ Redwood-River Valley on 02/02/2017. Dawson-Boyd – Lac Qui Parle – Montevideo United (DBLQ) 49.00 Redwood-River Valley (RRV)
The Redwood Valley hockey team lost their 5th consecutive game by a score of 7-5 to the Hutchinson Tigers Thursday at the RACC. The Cardinals fell to 10-10 on the season and the Tigers improved to
Scorecard from Thursday, Feb. 2nd: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Washington 116 L.A. Lakers 108 Final Atlanta 113 Houston 108 Final San Antonio 102 Philadelphia 86 Final Golden
MN High School Sports Scores from Thursday, Feb. 2nd: BOYS BASKETBALL Albany 45, Foley 41 Alexandria 88, St. Cloud 87, OT Alexandria 88, St. Cloud Apollo 87, 3OT Austin 72, Owatonna
Phyllis Zenk, age 91, of Olivia passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2017 in The Birches at Trillium Woods in Plymouth. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, February 9th at 10:30 a.m. at
Harry Vermillion, 67, of Redwood Falls died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation
Genevieve Morken, 89, of Cottonwood, passed away on Thursday, February 02, 2017 at the Clarkfield Care Center in Clarkfield. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at
Verna Scharfencamp, 93, of Franklin, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Season’s Hospice Home in Redwood Falls. Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of
“COLLECTIVE GOODS” sale on Thursday, February 2—Wednesday, February 8 at the Fairfax Public Library OR online at order.collectivegoods.com. Something for everyone! Great gifts for
Drone Education Program coming to Redwood Falls Airport Saturday February 4, 2017 from 1 to 4 pm. You will have the opportunity to experiment with drone and glider simulators, take a tour of the
Dad’s Belgian Waffle Feed will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2017 from 9:00 am to 12 noon at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall – Redwood Falls. It’s a Relay for Life
The 2nd Annual Service Enterprises, Inc. Euchre Tournament and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017. Registration starts at 10:30 and play begins at 11. A lunch will be served
