Redwood Falls man injured in house fire Thursday evening (updated)
The Redwood Falls Fire Department was one of several that responded to a fire last night at the Ceplecha house on the eastern edge of Redwood Falls, near the curve into the Redwood
I. Pledge of Allegiance 2. Call to Order – Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum -Appoint at Large, 1st & 2nd Ward Council Member/Oath of Office 3. Approval of Agenda – Council
8:30 a.m. Ø OATH OF OFFICE: LON WALLING BOB VANHEE DAVE FORKRUD ASSESSOR KATHY HILLMER Ø STATUTORY MEETING – (M.S. §375.07) “The Board shall meet at the County
I. Call to Order 1. Roll Call II. Organization of 2017 Board of Commissioners A. Appointment 2017 Board Chair and Vice Chair B. 2017 Board Meeting Schedule 1. 2017 County Board Meeting Schedule C.
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING AGENDA: Item #1: Call to Order – Current Chair Item #2: Swearing in of new Board members Item
Minnesota 7th District U.S. Representative and ranking member of the House Ag Committee, Collin Peterson, joined me on the Wednesday Morning Farm Show. We discussed what would need to
Today, I visited with Minnesota Farmers union Vice President Gary Wertish. We talked about the process for the organization to choose a new President. (Current Farmers union president Doug
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Jim Ostlie joins me on the Tuesday Midday Farm Show to discuss the Farm Link Program. Farm Link connects prospective new farmers with retiring
WORTHINGTON, Minn (12/13/16) Do you work with clients who are confused about making health insurance decisions ns and are not confident about making these choices? University of
Scorecard from Thursday, Dec. 29th: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Charlotte 91 Miami 82 Final Cleveland 124 Boston 118 Final Memphis 114 Oklahoma City 80 Final Phoenix 99 Toronto
Natl. Sports Headlines for Friday, Dec. 30th: PROVO, Utah (AP) – Longtime BYU football coach LaVell Edwards has died at the age of 86. Edwards coached the Cougars for 29 seasons before
MN Sports for Friday, Dec. 30th: Latest Minnesota sports VIKINGS-BRIDGEWATER Vikings name Bridgewater winner of courage award EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have named
MN High School Sports Scores from Thursday, Dec. 29th: Thursday’s Scores By The Associated Press WRESTLING Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Triangular Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 67, St.
James “Jim” Erickson, age 87 of Westbrook, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Sanford Westbrook Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Old
Rosemary Hoberg, age 91, of Sacred Heart, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Our
Geraldine Lorraine Krueger, age 91, of Renville, formerly of Danube, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at the Renville County Hospital in Olivia. Funeral services will be Friday, December 30,
Esther Jennie Millerbernd, age 94, of Renville, died Monday, December 26, 2016, at the Renville County Hospital in Olivia, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday,
Monday, January 2, RSVP Bone Builders meets at Morgan Public Library at 9 AM.
American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Wabasso Community Center on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Please call 342-5493 if you want an appointment.
As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for
January 4th: 3-7pm gaming group 8:15pm Sr High Bible Study
iStock/Thinkstock(MCKINNEY, Texas) — At least two people are dead after two small planes collided mid-air over McKinney, Texas, near Aero County Airport, according to the Federal Aviation
ABCNews.com(CHICAGO) — Hundreds of people marched silently in downtown Chicago on Saturday, carrying white crosses for each person killed in the city this year. A spike in homicides this year
iStock/Thinkstock(CLEVELAND) — The rescue mission to find a CEO, his family and friends after the plane they were on disappeared over Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio, Thursday night is now a
iStock/Thinkstock(HUNTINGDON, Pa.) — The suspect sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot dead by police Saturday morning after an hours-long
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicOriginally scheduled for March, the HBO documentary about the mother-daughter relationship between the late Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be moved up to premiere on
ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — A couple of messy divorces lead our top-ten celebrity scandals of 2016. Brad Pitt Abuse AllegationsIn September, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce
Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb(LOS ANGELES) — Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t afraid of a few wrinkles. “Of course I have wrinkles [and] gray hair. But I genuinely love it. This is
Getty Images/Ethan Miller(NEW YORK) — In 2016, the world of entertainment said goodbye stars whose work will live on. Here are just a few of the notable entertainers we lost: Craig
