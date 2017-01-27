012116radioauctionLEFTOVERS
Farm News

Meat Institute Launches New MyMeatUp App
January 24, 2017 | Farm News

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) today unveiled the first-of-its-kind mobile app aimed at helping consumers become more confident when buying meat and poultry.  The free MyMeatUp app is

Minnesota Turkey Growers – Steve Olson
January 18, 2017 | Farm News

I visited with Steve Olson of the Minnesota Turkey Growers. We discussed preparedness in the industry for a possible outbreak of Avian Influenza, after a discovery of an infected Wild Duck in

Local Sports

Natl. Sports for Friday, Jan. 27th
January 27, 2017 | Local Sports

Natl. Sports for Friday, Jan. 27th:   OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Russell Westbrook may be the most valuable reserve on any All-Star team. The OKC guard scored 45 points to help the Thunder

Scorecard from Thursday, Jan. 26th
January 27, 2017 | Local Sports

Scorecard from Thursday, Jan. 26th:   NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Indiana 109 Minnesota 103 Final Oklahoma City 109 Dallas 98 Final Denver 127 Phoenix 120 Final Utah 96 L.A. Lakers

Funeral Announcements

Phyllis Radke
January 27, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Phyllis Radke age 61 of Tracy passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Prairie View Senior Living in Tracy.  Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Tracy Area

Hazel Minkel
January 27, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Hazel Minkel, age 95 of Renville,MN, and formerly of Danube died Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville.  Funeral services are Tuesday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m. at

Einar W. Nelson
January 27, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Einar W. Nelson, a.k.a. Wally Nelson, 91, of Redwood Falls died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday,

Community Calendar

RSVP Bone Builders
January 9, 2017

Monday, January 30 RSVP Bone Builders ·         Morgan Public Library    9 AM  

Drone Education Program -Redwood Falls Airport
January 23, 2017

Drone Education Program coming to Redwood Falls Airport Saturday February 1, 2017 from 1 to 4 pm. You will have the opportunity to experiment with drone and glider simulators, take a tour of the

RSVP Bone Builders
January 9, 2017

Tuesday, January 31 RSVP Bone Builders meets at: Johnson Park Place – 9 AM Redwood Senior Center – 10 AM Heritage Prairie Apartments -8:30 AM Lamberton Community Center 9:00 AM & 

