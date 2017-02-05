Yellow Medicine Man caught under tree while cutting wood
The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Feb. 3, at about 6:34 pm, it received a 911 call about a male trapped beneath a tree while cutting wood. On arrival at the scene
The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Feb. 3, at about 6:34 pm, it received a 911 call about a male trapped beneath a tree while cutting wood. On arrival at the scene
Here’s an item that could be of special interest to a currently unknown person in the KLGR listening area…. A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Mankato. The Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol reports an accident that occurred near Willmar on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at about 11:20 a.m. A 1996 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Michael Ray Erickson, age 63, of Balaton, was
The Minnesota State Patrol reports an accident that occurred the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, near Mountain Lake, at about 12:40 a.m. A 2016 Volvo semi-tractor and attached trailer, driven by
In response to recent protests that shut down Interstate 94 and the Minneapolis Airport, State Representative Tim Miller (R-Prinsburg) is co-authoring a bill that would increase penalties against
The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) today unveiled the first-of-its-kind mobile app aimed at helping consumers become more confident when buying meat and poultry. The free MyMeatUp app is
On Jan. 19, Marilyn Bernhardson, district administrator of the Redwood County Soil and Water Conservation District, met with state lawmakers to discuss the impact of the buffer laws on Redwood area
I spoke with Theresia Gillie, President of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. We discussed the upcoming Minnesota Ag Expo, and weekly conference calls that any soybean producer in the state
I visited with Steve Olson of the Minnesota Turkey Growers. We discussed preparedness in the industry for a possible outbreak of Avian Influenza, after a discovery of an infected Wild Duck in
Dawson-Boyd – Lac Qui Parle – Montevideo United @ Redwood-River Valley on 02/02/2017. Dawson-Boyd – Lac Qui Parle – Montevideo United (DBLQ) 49.00 Redwood-River Valley (RRV)
The Redwood Valley hockey team lost their 5th consecutive game by a score of 7-5 to the Hutchinson Tigers Thursday at the RACC. The Cardinals fell to 10-10 on the season and the Tigers improved to
Scorecard from Thursday, Feb. 2nd: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Washington 116 L.A. Lakers 108 Final Atlanta 113 Houston 108 Final San Antonio 102 Philadelphia 86 Final Golden
MN High School Sports Scores from Thursday, Feb. 2nd: BOYS BASKETBALL Albany 45, Foley 41 Alexandria 88, St. Cloud 87, OT Alexandria 88, St. Cloud Apollo 87, 3OT Austin 72, Owatonna
Adele Palmer, age 96, of Bird Island died Friday, February 3, 2017 at RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services are Tuesday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in
Phyllis Zenk, age 91, of Olivia passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2017 in The Birches at Trillium Woods in Plymouth. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, February 9th at 10:30 a.m. at
Harry Vermillion, 67, of Redwood Falls died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation
Genevieve Morken, 89, of Cottonwood, passed away on Thursday, February 02, 2017 at the Clarkfield Care Center in Clarkfield. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at
“COLLECTIVE GOODS” sale on Thursday, February 2—Wednesday, February 8 at the Fairfax Public Library OR online at order.collectivegoods.com. Something for everyone! Great gifts for
The Redwood Area Hospital will be holding an Adult Grief Support Group on Monday afternoons, February 6th-March 13th, from 2-4 p.m. in the Redwood Area Hospital Education Room. There is no cost to
Travel Series- Join us at the Redwood Falls Public Library to see and hear all about the travels of community members. We will meet Mondays at 12:00 Noon. Speaking on February 6, is Sara &
Feb 6 – 3:45-4:45 Campus Life M at RACC
ABC News(NEW YORK) — Dr. Kamal Fadlalla, who was visiting his family in Sudan when President Trump issued an executive order banning travel from Sudan and six other countries, was overjoyed
karinavetrano/Instagram(NEW YORK) — A suspect is in custody in the murder of Karina Vetrano, a 30-year-old woman who went out running in the Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens, New
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images(ROSEVILLE, Calif.) — Hundreds of protesters in northern California booed and chanted, “Shame!” on Saturday as police escorted Rep. Tom
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Thousands of people from New York to Los Angeles to Miami where President Trump is staying launched new protests Saturday against President
Gene Page/AMC(NEW YORK) — Maybe you can’t stand the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons — or maybe you just hate football. TV execs are counting on those hold-outs, and,
NBC/Jamie McCarthy(NEW YORK) — After her 9 a.m. hour of Today became the first casualty of Megyn Kelly’s multi-million dollar move from Fox News Channel to NBC, Tamron Hall is hitting
ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — On this week’s Scandal, Marcus and Mellie’s relationship is revealed through a series of flashbacks. In the first flashback, Marcus is seen
Getty Images/Jordan PixAngelina Jolie penned an op-ed in the New York Times today with her personal perspective on President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban directed at seven countries with
Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump said in an interview that aired Sunday he would not be opposed to using defunding as a “weapon” against states that