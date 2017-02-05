homeshowflipper2017
Silverado broadsides semi-truck near Willmar
February 2, 2017 | Local News

The Minnesota State Patrol reports an accident that occurred near Willmar on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at about 11:20 a.m. A 1996 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Michael Ray Erickson, age 63, of Balaton, was

Semi goes off road near Windom
February 2, 2017 | Local News

The Minnesota State Patrol reports an accident that occurred the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, near Mountain Lake, at about 12:40 a.m. A 2016 Volvo semi-tractor and attached trailer, driven by

Meat Institute Launches New MyMeatUp App
January 24, 2017 | Farm News

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) today unveiled the first-of-its-kind mobile app aimed at helping consumers become more confident when buying meat and poultry.  The free MyMeatUp app is

Minnesota Turkey Growers – Steve Olson
January 18, 2017 | Farm News

I visited with Steve Olson of the Minnesota Turkey Growers. We discussed preparedness in the industry for a possible outbreak of Avian Influenza, after a discovery of an infected Wild Duck in

Scorecard from Thursday, Feb. 2nd
February 3, 2017 | Local Sports

Scorecard from Thursday, Feb. 2nd:   NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Washington 116 L.A. Lakers 108 Final Atlanta 113 Houston 108 Final San Antonio 102 Philadelphia 86 Final Golden

Adele Palmer
February 5, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Adele Palmer, age 96, of Bird Island died Friday, February 3, 2017 at RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services are Tuesday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in

Phyllis Zenk
February 3, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Phyllis Zenk, age 91, of Olivia passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2017 in The Birches at Trillium Woods in Plymouth. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, February 9th at 10:30 a.m. at

Harry Vermillion
February 3, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Harry Vermillion, 67, of Redwood Falls died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation

Genevieve Morken
February 3, 2017 | Funeral Announcements

Genevieve Morken, 89, of Cottonwood, passed away on Thursday, February 02, 2017 at the Clarkfield Care Center in Clarkfield.  Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at

“COLLECTIVE GOODS” sale
January 27, 2017

“COLLECTIVE GOODS” sale on Thursday, February 2—Wednesday, February 8 at the Fairfax Public Library OR online at order.collectivegoods.com. Something for everyone! Great gifts for

Adult Grief Support Group
January 17, 2017

The Redwood Area Hospital will be holding an Adult Grief Support Group on Monday afternoons, February 6th-March 13th, from 2-4 p.m. in the Redwood Area Hospital Education Room. There is no cost to

Travel Series-RWF Public Library
December 6, 2016

Travel Series- Join us at the Redwood Falls Public Library to see and hear all about the travels of community members. We will meet Mondays at 12:00 Noon.  Speaking on February 6, is Sara &

