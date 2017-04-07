Wolves get routed in fourth quarter, lose at Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Allen Crabbe came off the bench to score 25 points and pace the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Moda Center.

Crabbe sank 8 of 10 shots from 3-point range as Portland rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to end a two-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard collected 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers, who moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Denver in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with three games to play. The Nuggets have four games remaining.

Andrew Wiggins scored 36 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Town had 24 points and 16 boards for Minnesota, which was outscored 25-11 in the fourth quarter.

