Wild beat Avalanche in Denver

Wild 4, Avalanche 3

DENVER — Nino Niederreiter scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period and added an assist, Nate Prosser also had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota held on to beat Colorado.

Jason Zucker scored 10 seconds in after missing three games with an injury, and Mikael Granlund added a goal for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves to reach 40 wins for the first time.

Matt Nieto, Tyler Jost and Francois Beauchemin scored for the Avalanche, who closed out their home schedule with a loss.

