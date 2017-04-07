US stocks close slightly lower after jobs report, Syria strike

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed slightly lower Friday as investors digested the U.S. airstrike in Syria and a weaker-than-expected March jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 6.85 (-0.03 percent) to finish at 20,656.10.

The Nasdaq gave up 1.14 (-0.02 percent) to close at 5,877.81, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,355.54, down 1.95 (-0.08 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were nearly 1 percent higher; over $52 a barrel.

Jobs Report: Despite predictions from economists that the U.S. would add 180,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department announced in a report Friday that only 98,000 jobs were created in March. On a positive note, the unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent, the lowest in a decade.

Winners and Losers: After the U.S. missile strikes in Syria, defense contractors were up Friday including Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation– both 1 percent higher at the close.

Eastman Kodak Co. said it would hold onto its Prosper inkjet business after announcing last year the company had plans to sell it. Shares sunk 5 percent on Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Share this article