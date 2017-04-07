Upper Midwest Sports for Friday, April 7th:

ROYALS-TWINS

Twins ride bullpen to 5-3 win over Royals for series sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco hit consecutive RBI doubles in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins dented Kansas City’s bullpen again and beat the Royals 5-3 Thursday to sweep the season-opening series.

The Twins are 3-0 for the first time since 2007, handing the Royals their first 0-3 start since 2001. This was Minnesota’s first sweep of Kansas City in 18 series between them since April 2014.

Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas homered off Twins starter Kyle Gibson to take Jason Hammel off the hook in his Royals debut, but new reliever Mike Minor (0-1) let the Twins take the lead again. The Royals were outscored 14-0 in the seventh inning in the series.

Taylor Rogers (1-0) worked the seventh for the victory, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. Twins relievers have logged 10 scoreless innings, three games into the season.

TIMBERWOLVES-TRAIL BLAZERS

Crabbe has 25 points and Blazers beat Minnesota 105-98

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Allen Crabbe had 25 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-98 Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard added 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Portland, which held onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference ahead of the Denver Nuggets with three games to go.

Andrew Wiggins had 36 points for the Timberwolves, who have already been eliminated. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 16 rebounds.

After trailing by 15 points in the third quarter, Crabbe’s running 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 92-89 lead with 8:25 left. Lillard added a layup and Crabbe made another 3 to push the lead to 97-91 while the Timberwolves went cold.

WILD-AVALANCHE

Wild tie franchise record for points with 4-3 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) – Nino Niederreiter tapped in the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Minnesota caught a break when a late goaltender interference call disallowed a goal and the Wild held off the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Thursday night to tie franchise records for points and wins in a season.

Nate Prosser, Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker also added goals for the Wild, who have amassed 104 points and 48 wins in clinching the second spot in the Central Division.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots as No. 40 picked up win No. 40.

Tyson Jost scored his first NHL goal. Matt Nieto and Francois Beauchemin also contributed goals during the home finale for the Avalanche.

The Avalanche had a 6-on-4 with 1:39 remaining after Christian Folin was called for cross-checking and Colorado pulled goaltender Calvin Pickard. About 25 seconds later, Sven Andrighetto pushed the puck past a sprawled-out Dubnyk. But Minnesota challenged the play claiming goaltender interference and the tying goal was negated.

MINN DULUTH-HARVARD

Late Iafallo lifts Minnesota Duluth past Harvard, 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) – Alex Iafallo tipped in Willie Raskob’s shot with 26.6 seconds remaining to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 2-1 victory over Harvard in the Frozen Four semifinals Thursday night.

A rather slow game ended in spectacular fashion when Raskob took a pass from Joey Anderson and fired the puck toward the slot. Iafallo directed it between Merrick Madsen’s pads to break the tie.

Minnesota Duluth (28-6-7) hung on when Harvard’s Luke Esposito hit the crossbar with four seconds remaining after a scramble in front of the net.

That sent the Bulldogs to their third championship game and their first since the 2011 team brought home the program’s lone title. They’ll face the Denver-Notre Dame winner Saturday.

Anderson scored in the first period. Hunter Miska stopped 39 shots, and Minnesota Duluth improved to 16-1-3 in its last 20 games.

The Bulldogs also stopped Harvard’s 16-game win streak and 18-game unbeaten run.

Tyler Moy scored his 22nd goal for the Crimson (28-6-2). Madsen made 36 stops, but Harvard came up short in its 13th Frozen Four – and first since 1994.

GERMANY-US

US routs Germany 11-0, sets up matchup with Canada for gold

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) – Hilary Knight scored 1:06 into the game and Kelli Stack added a goal midway through the first period to give the U.S. a cushion that it wasn’t content with in an 11-0 victory over Germany on Thursday night in the women’s hockey world championship semifinals.

The Americans, who scored five times in the second period and finished with 50 shots, will face Canada for gold on Friday night. They will be shooting to win a fourth straight world championship final against the rival Canadians, who beat them in the 2014 Olympics.

Nicole Hensley stopped eight shots for the U.S. for a shutout needing to break a sweat.

The Germans will face Finland in the bronze-medal game Friday, aiming for their first medal in the International Ice Hockey Federation world championship. The Finns have won 11 bronze in 17 the women’s world championships.

FINLAND-CANADA

Canada beats Finland 4-0 to reach women’s world final

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) – Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and an assist in a 2-plus minute span of second period, helping Canada pull away and beat Finland 4-0 on Thursday night in the women’s hockey world championship semifinals.

The Canadians will face the winner of the U.S.-Germany game Friday night for gold.

Finland handed Canada a stunning setback in group play with a 4-3 win, but couldn’t come close to another upset.

The Canadians were in control from start to finish in the rematch.

It didn’t show up on the scoreboard, though, until late in the first period when Sarah Potomak lifted a shot over Noora Raty’s blocker. Emily Clark added an empty-net goal with 4:29 left.

Canada’s Shannon Szabados wasn’t tested much during a 23-save shutout.

