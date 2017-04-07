Natl. Sports Headlines for Friday, April 7th:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Charley Hoffman will carry a four-shot lead into the second round of the Masters, the largest advantage through 18 holes since 1955. Hoffman had seven birdies in an 11-hole stretch in shooting a 7-under 65 at Augusta National. William McGirt is alone in second, two strokes ahead of Lee Westwood and two better than a group that includes Phil Mickelson, Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was forced to withdraw before beginning his opening round at the Masters. Johnson was still bothered by a sore lower back after falling down a flight of stairs at the home he is renting near Augusta National this week. Johnson took some practice shots and worked on his putting before his round was scheduled to begin, but decided to pull out of the first major of the season as he reached the first tee.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Golden State Warriors forward Durant has been medically cleared to resume full practice and is scheduled to play Saturday against New Orleans if he experiences no setbacks. Durant would join a Warriors team riding a 13-game winning streak that allowed them to lock up home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Durant hasn’t played since suffering knee and leg injuries in the early moments of a Feb. 28 loss at Washington.

NEW YORK (AP) – Free agent slugger Ryan Howard has accepted a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves and will report to the team’s Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett following extended spring training. The 37-year-old Howard wasn’t signed by the Phillies after hitting .196 with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs last season. The 2006 National League MVP has hit 382 homers and driven in 1,194 runs in 13 major league seasons, all with the Phils.

UNDATED (AP) – Evgeni Malkin hopes the Pittsburgh Penguins will allow him to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Malkin told Russian sports daily Sovetsky Sport he was surprised by the NHL’s announcement Monday that it wouldn’t halt its season for players to go to South Korea. Malkin is one of several players who have stated their desire to leave their NHL teams in the middle of next season to compete in the Olympics.

