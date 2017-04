Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock The Music Business Association will give Reba McEntire its Chairman’s Award for Sustained Creative Achievement May 18 at its luncheon in Nashville. Maren Morris will be honored as its Breakthrough Artist.

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum are set to headline the 41st Jamboree in the Hills festival July 11-13 in Belmont County, Ohio.

Josh Turner’s 2010 album Haywire was certified Gold by the RIAA in March.

