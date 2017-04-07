Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man: Tim & Faith kick off Soul2Soul The World Tour

ABC/Image Group LA Friday night in New Orleans, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill take the stage to kick off their first dates together in a decade. One song you can be sure you’ll hear on Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 is the couple’s new single, “Speak to a Girl.”

“The first time I heard it… First of all, it was simply just a great song,” Faith says of the lead release from her upcoming album with her husband. “I connected to it lyrically, melodically, everything.”

The two agree the song addresses a worthy topic.

“It’s important that we be honest with one another as people,” Faith goes on.

“It’s important that young women hear that message from the men in their lives,” Tim adds, “and from the other women in their lives. It’s important that the young men hear this message so they know how to speak to a girl.”

CMA and ACM Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne will open both Friday night’s show at Smoothie King Center in the Crescent City, as well as Sunday’s stop at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Soul2Soul opening weekend is a nod to the heritage of both singers. Tim grew up in Louisiana, while it’s well known that Faith is a “Mississippi Girl.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Share this article