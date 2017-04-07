Franken votes “no” as U-S Senate confirms Gorsuch for Supreme Court

Senator Al Franken says he voted “no” as the U-S Senate today confirmed President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. The vote came after Republican leaders exercised the so-called “nuclear” option to break a threatened filibuster by Democrats. Franken says the vote “guarantees more of the same: a sharply divided, activist Supreme Court that makes decisions at a great cost to consumers, workers, small businesses, and middle class Americans.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Gorsuch “a person of extraordinary credentials who will bring honor to the Supreme Court for many, many years to come.”

