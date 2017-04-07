Elaine Hall age 96 of Franklin passed away peacefully Thursday, April 6, 2017 at her home. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Franklin. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial is in the Finnish Cemetery, rural Franklin. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.

F. Elaine (Severi) Hall was born July 23, 1920 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Andrew and Elizabeth (Eskola) Severi. She graduated from Fairfax High School. Elaine served in the US Navy WAVES. After her honorable discharge, she made her home in Franklin. On July 16, 1944 Elaine married Eugene Hall. The couple were married for 68 years and were blessed with ten children. Elaine was a proofreader for the Franklin Tribune which was run by her husband. She was a lifelong caregiver for her daughter, JoAnn. Elaine had a strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, cooking and baking, and loved hosting big family events. Elaine also enjoyed traveling with Eugene, playing games, and doing mind activity puzzles. She loved spending time and emailing her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her children: Shirley (Les) Zempel of Morgan, Brenda (Randy) Lundberg of Cary, NC, Randy (Romy) Hall of Burnsville, Pam (Randy) Spadino of North Branch, Robert (Julie) Hall of Franklin, Rosalyn (Garnett) Pederson of Park Rapids, and Wendy (Brian) Pederson of Franklin; grandchildren: Stephanie Moran, Craig and Jon Hall, Kara Ayala, Brandon Zempel, Derek and Conrad Lundberg, Mirko and Zachariah Hall, Sara and Eric Hall, Mandy Heibel, Ryan and Jason Hall, Dustin, Aaron and Brady Pederson, Brett, Ali, and Drew Pederson; greatgrandchildren: Quinton and Shea Hall, Olivia and Ian Hall, Nayan Ayala, Oliver Zempel, Evy and Elaina Heibel, Lily and Mason Hall. She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Hall, daughter JoAnn Hall, sons Jerry and Royce Hall; and siblings: Cliff, Kenny, Carl, Viola, and Jean.

