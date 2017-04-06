NY AG announces child online privacy settlement

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has announced a $100,000 settlement with TRUSTe, a technology security company.

TRUSTe was accused of allowing third parties to track children on certain websites that used its technology, such as Hasbro and the popular gaming site Roblox, in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

“If your child is being tracked, they can really determine all the information about your kid, what their preferences are, what their weaknesses are,” Schneiderman told ABC News. “You can gather a lot of personal information about a child.”

TRUSTe told ABC News that the problem is now fixed and that “we take our regulatory responsibilities extremely seriously.”

Hasbro did not comment.

Roblox said it “is not a part of this settlement with TRUSTe and has not worked with TRUSTe since July 8, 2016. Roblox is 100% COPPA compliant to protect our users. The safety of our community is a top priority.”

