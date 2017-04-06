MN fishing, hunting and state park fees may rise

Minnesota Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr is pressing the Legislature for hunting and fishing fee hikes to generate more money for fish and wildlife management and state park maintenance.

Funding has fallen from more than $20 million a few years ago to less than $10 million, and next year it will be half that.

Under Gov. Mark Dayton’s budget proposal, a deer hunting tag would go from $30 to about $34. A fishing license would increase $3, to $25. A state park pass would rise by a dollar per day.

Republican House and Senate leaders are skeptical of increases.

House Environment and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Dan Fabian says people he’s talked to want the DNR to do a better job of managing resources.

