Marshall man killed in Yellow Medicine County accident

A Marshall man, Byron Dean Iverson, age 54, died in an accident south of Clarkfield, in Yellow Medicine County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Iverson was driving his 2002 Jeep Cherokee northbound on Highway 59 at approximately 2:34 p.m. The Jeep left the roadway to the left and vaulted over a driveway access. The Jeep then rolled and came to a rest on its roof. When law enforcement arrived Iverson was deceased. Iverson’s passenger, Gigi Marie Alter, age 53, of Cottonwood, was transported by air to a hospital in St. Cloud with non-life threatening injuries.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

