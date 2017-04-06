Kenny LeRoy Hansen, age 73, of Marshall and formerly of Lucan, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Marshall, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2017, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan, Minnesota. A reception for attendees will follow in Lucan.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A prayer service is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, from 9:30 – 10:30 AM, on Monday at the church.

Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

Guest book and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com

