Get Out, Stranger Things among top nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

April 6, 2017 Entertainment News

Universal – 2017(NEW YORK) — Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror hit Get Out continued its winning ways Thursday, topping all competition with six nominations for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The re-branded show, which now includes TV programming, also recognized the creepy Netflix show Stranger Things with four nominations. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast also received four nods.

Stand-up comic and Workaholics and Modern Family star Adam Devine will host the show, which will be telecast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. 

Fans can start voting immediately at MTV.com.

Here’s the list of nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

MOVIE OF THE YEAR  
Beauty and the Beast  
Get Out  
Logan  
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 
The Edge of Seventeen  

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE 
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out  
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast  
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen 
Hugh Jackman – Logan  
James McAvoy – Split  
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures  

SHOW OF THE YEAR 
Atlanta  
Game of Thrones  
Insecure  
Pretty Little Liars  
Stranger Things 
This Is Us 

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW 
Donald Glover – Atlanta  
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones  
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin  
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead 
Mandy Moore – This Is Us 
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things  

BEST KISS 
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight  
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land  
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast  
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire 
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates  

BEST VILLAIN 
Allison Williams – Get Out  
Demogorgon – Stranger Things  
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad  
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead  
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story 

BEST HOST 
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show  
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race 
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee 
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show  

BEST DOCUMENTARY 
13TH  
I Am Not Your Negro  
O.J.: Made in America  
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous  
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story  

BEST REALITY COMPETITION 
America’s Got Talent  
MasterChef Junior  
RuPaul’s Drag Race  
The Bachelor  
The Voice  

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE 
Adam Devine – Workaholics  
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City  
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out 
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy 
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party 
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie 

BEST HERO 
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 
Grant Gustin – The Flash 
Mike Colter – Luke Cage 
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things 
Stephen Amell – Arrow 
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

TEARJERKER 
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s Death  
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death  
Me Before You – Will tells Louisa he can’t stay with her 
Moonlight – Paula tells Chiron that she loves him  
This Is Us – Jack and Randall at karate  

NEXT GENERATION 
Chrissy Metz 
Daniel Kaluuya 
Issa Rae 
Riz Ahmed 
Yara Shahidi 

BEST DUO 
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice  
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out  
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta  
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan  
Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast  
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party 

BEST AMERICAN STORY 
Blackish 
Fresh Off the Boat  
Jane the Virgin 
Moonlight  
Transparent 

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM 
Get Out 
Hidden Figures 
Loving 
Luke Cage  
Mr. Robot

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Share this article

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • Google Plus