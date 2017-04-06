DNR to begin trout stocking in Redwood, Renville, Brown county streams

D-N-R fisheries will again be stocking five area cold water trout streams with rainbow and brown trout this month.

It will take place ahead of the April 15 trout stream opener in Minnesota.

Locally, that would include Fort Ridgely Creek in Renville County, Ramsey Creek in Redwood County and Spring Creek in Brown County.

The trout stocking program provides a unique fishing opportunity in southern Minnesota, according to regional fisheries manager Jack Lauer:

Other trout streams in the region to be stocked are in Cottonwood and Lyon Counties.

Anglers must have a fishing license and adults must also purchase a trout stamp.

More information on this program is available at mndnr.gov/fishing .

Share this article