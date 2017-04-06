Daktronics celebrates 10 years in Redwood Falls

On Thursday, April 6, Daktronics celebrated 10 years of manufacturing world-class electronic displays in Redwood Falls. The facility held two open houses on Thursday, the first for local business and government leaders, the second for the public.

Speaking to Daktronics employees Thursday, Al Kurtenbach, one of Daktronics’ founders in 1968, said adding the Redwood Falls site has turned out to be great for the company:

During the open house, KLGR General Manager Mike Neudecker was given a shout out for his contribution in bringing Redwood Falls to Daktronics’ attention in 2006. After the ceremony Neudecker and Matt Kurtenbach, Vice-President for manufacturing at Daktronics, reminisced about how Neudecker had made a phone call to a KLGR sister radio station in Brookings, South Dakota to see if anyone at Daktronics might be interested in about the Redwood facility:

