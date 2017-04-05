Warriors 121, Timberwolves 107

OAKLAND, Calif. — Klay Thompson scored 41 points as Golden State lowered its magic number for clinching the best regular-season record in the NBA to two with a victory over Minnesota.

Thompson had 14 of his 41 points in the second quarter and teamed with backcourt mate Stephen Curry for 23 more in the third as the Warriors, who trailed 37-35 in the second minute of the second period, gradually pulled away. Curry scored 19 points.

Andrew Wiggins and Shabazz Muhammad had 24 points apiece for the Timberwolves, who defeated Portland 110-109 in Minneapolis the night before. Muhammad also was the game’s leading rebounder with 11.

The post Wolves fall in Oakland appeared first on Minnesota News Network.

Share this article