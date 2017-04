Wild 5, Hurricanes 3

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Two goals by Nino Niederreiter along with single goals from Zach Parise, Jordan Schroeder and Charlie Coyle helped Minnesota overcome Carolina.

The Hurricanes were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss while the Wild clinched home ice in the first round.

Jeff Skinner had a pair of goals for the Hurricanes, while Lee Stempniak had a goal and an assist.

