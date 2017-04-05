The reason Brothers Osborne are slowing down after their breakout success

ABC/Image Group LAWhen Brothers Osborne picked up both the New Vocal Duo and the Vocal Duo trophies at this year’s ACM Awards, they also stepped into some pretty big boots. They’re the first act to accomplish that feat since Brooks & Dunn in 1991.

Now, TJ and John are turning their attention to their follow-up to their debut, Pawn Shop.

“We do two more shows between here and then,” John reveals, “and then in a week-and-a-half, we get back in the studio to start our sophomore album. We’ve been writing like crazy the past few months, and we’re eager to get back in the studio,” he says.

“I think we have some really cool songs, and we have a direction that we really want to go in that we love and we’re excited about. We just hope that you guys are gonna like it too!” he adds.

Having also won the equivalent trophy at last November’s CMA Awards, TJ admits it’s tough to slow down now that Brothers are finally finding hitting the big-time.

“We’ve taken a lot of time off this year to really work on… writing and recording,” TJ says. “And that was really, really weird, because I’ve gone a long, long time without really making any money,” he confesses. “I can definitely say the checks went up after that CMA award… But then, I think keeping it about the music, it just all pays off in the long run.”

Brothers Osborne’s current single, “It Ain’t My Fault,” is currently approaching country’s top 30.

