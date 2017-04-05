Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Carrie Underwood picked up the International Artist Achievement Award, as the Country Music Association passed out its 2017 International Awards.

Sony is releasing “Tin Man” as the new single from Miranda Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings album, after she performed it on Sunday night’s ACM Awards.

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus will helm the 16th annual Waiting for Wishes benefit April 18 at Nashville’s Downtown Hilton. Cassadee Pope, Kellie Pickler, John Rich and Hunter Hayes will all wait tables.

