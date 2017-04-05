Applause followed the 134-to-zero vote as the Minnesota House today passed a major agriculture program funding bill. Austin Democrat Jeanne Poppe says, “A larger budget target during a time of significant surplus would have made this bill better but, as it stands, this bill is good.” Sponsors say the bill provides significant state dollars to deal with ag emergencies such as Avian Flu, noxious weeds and tractor rollovers — plus will help diversify Minnesota’s ag economy in areas like industrial hemp and biofuels. The House and Senate must now work out their differences over ag funding.

The post MN House unanimously passes agriculture program funding bill appeared first on Minnesota News Network.

Share this article