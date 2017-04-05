Minnesota residents fight to save state park golf course

The effort to save the Fort Ridgely golf course has now potentially made the national news. On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported:

FAIRFAX, Minn. (AP) – A yearlong effort to save the golf course at Fort Ridgely State Park from closure has shifted to the Legislature, where at least one lawmaker has concerns.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said last spring it can no longer afford to operate the course. A proposed plan would cover the course with native vegetation, upgrade camping facilities and highlight the park’s horseback riding.

A local group of course supporters opted to not give up and decided to partner with the city of Fairfax to take over the golf course.

City administrator Marcia Siebert-Volz says the golf course is a tourism draw and important to Fairfax’s vitality. She says people are concerned the park would wither without a course.

A fundraising campaign for the course has generated about $70,000 in pledges so far.

