Mattress flies into path of motorcycle going 50 mph in dramatic video

Queensland Police Service(BRISBANE, Australia) — A terrifying moment for a motorcyclist was caught on camera in Australia after a mattress flew off the back of a truck and directly in front of the rider.

Queensland Police Service released footage of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, March 28, in Brisbane.

In the video, you can see the mattress lift off the truck’s trailer and land in the path of the motorcycle going 50 mph. The driver, Aaron Wood, managed to drive several feet before coming to a stop with the mattress mangled underneath the bike.

Good Samaritans can then be seen pulling up to help move the mattress to the side of the road.

The Queensland Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

