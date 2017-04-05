Kathryn Frederiksen, 80, of Morgan died Friday, March 24, 2017 at Gil-Mor Manor in Morgan. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Morgan. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Barnesville City Cemetery, Barnesville, Minnesota.

Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.

Kathryn Irene Frederiksen, the daughter of George and Inez (Carlson) King, was born April 9, 1936 in Fargo, North Dakota. She spent her youngest years in Hudson, Wisconsin and received her elementary education there. Kathryn moved with her family to Morgan and attended Morgan High School. Following her marriage, Kathryn raised her children on the farm. She received her G.E.D. in 1980, went on to earn an associates’ degree from community college and then was employed in a group home.

Kathryn was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Morgan. In her younger years she taught Sunday school at St. John Lutheran Church. Kathryn enjoyed crafts, painting, and visiting with friends.

She is survived by her children Brad (Laurie Rice) Frederiksen of Minneapolis, Cynthia Gardner of Belle Plaine, Holli (Don) DeShane of Alexandria, Collene (Lester) Landgren of Pipestone, Julie (David) Baker of Lakeville, Chris (Beth) Frederiksen of Eagan, Karen (Tim) Schulz of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Eric (Erin) Frederiksen of Alexandria; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her son John in infancy; and her sister Patricia Turner.

Blessed be her memory.

