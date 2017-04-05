Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, songwriter Don Schlitz are the newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

ABC RadioThis year’s inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame were announced this morning in Nashville. They are:

Modern Era — Alan Jackson: Part of country’s legendary “Class of ’89” along with Clint Black, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, Alan and his modern version of honky tonk stormed the charts with “Here in the Real World,” “Wanted,” “Chasin’ that Neon Rainbow” and “I’d Love You All Over Again,” all from his debut album, Here in the Real World. He’s been a continuous presence on the country chart ever since, selling over 80 million records worldwide and scoring 35 #1 hits. A Grand Ol Opry member, he’s won 16 CMAs, two Grammys, and 17 ACMs in his career.

In a statement, Alan said, “For me to say I’m honored sounds like the standard old response, but for a man who loves country music there is no higher honor. This is the mountain top!”

Veterans Era — Jerry Reed: The late singer, songwriter and guitarist was also an actor, best known for his appearances in the three Smokey and the Bandit films, Stroker Ace and The Waterboy. His hits include “Guitar Man,” “Amos Moses,” “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot,” “East Bound and Down,” and “She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft).” Reed won three Grammys and two CMAs.

Songwriter — Don Schlitz: A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Schlitz wrote Kenny Rogers‘ “The Gambler,” and co-wrote Randy Travis‘ “Forever and Ever Amen” and “Deeper Than the Holler,” and Keith Whitley‘s “When You Say Nothing at All.” Other hits he wrote or co-wrote include “I Know Where I’m Going” and “Turn It Loose” by the Judds, “40 Hour Week (For a Livin’)” by Alabama, Tanya Tucker‘s “My Arms Stay Open All Night,” Mary Chapin Carpenter’s “I Feel Lucky,” and many more.

Schlitz noted in a statement, “I live in the parentheses; I’m just a small part of a wonderful process of making music. This is overwhelming and humbling.”



The official induction ceremony will take place October 22.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Share this article