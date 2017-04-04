Upper Midwest Sports for Tuesday, April 4th:

Latest Minnesota and Dakotas sports

TRAIL BLAZERS-TIMBERWOLVES

Timberwolves snap Blazers’ 6-game streak, 110-109

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped Portland’s six-game winning streak with a 110-109 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who bounced back from an ugly home loss to Sacramento that eliminated them from postseason contention on Saturday.

Damian Lillard scored 25 points for Portland, but had a rough shooting night. He made just 7 of 21 shots, including 3 of 11 3-pointers, and his potential game-winning pull-up jumper at the buzzer glanced off the rim. The Blazers lead Denver by 1 1/2 games in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

ROYALS-TWINS

Sano, Santana steer Twins past Royals 7-1 to start season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Miguel Sano homered and drew the third bases-loaded walk for Minnesota during a dreadful seventh inning for Kansas City’s bullpen as the Ervin Santana and the Twins beat the Royals 7-1 on Monday for their first opening victory in nine years.

Santana (1-0) gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings, aided by two diving catches of sinking line drives by center fielder Byron Buxton that highlighted a stellar afternoon of defense by the Twins.

Mike Moustakas homered leading off the fourth for the Royals, but Sano responded in the bottom of the inning with a tying 425-foot drive into the second deck off Danny Duffy.

After signing a $65 million, five-year contract to assume the role as the ace of the rotation, Duffy’s first career opening day start was a dazzler with eight strikeouts over six innings with three hits and three walks allowed.

VIKINGS-KEENUM

Vikings sign backup QB Case Keenum

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Case Keenum, acquiring the experienced backup sought for starter Sam Bradford with the unlikelihood that the rehabilitating Teddy Bridgewater will be ready to play this season.

Keenum started nine games in 2016 for the Los Angeles Rams, before they turned to rookie Jared Goff. He had nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,201 yards.

Keenum is 9-15 in 24 NFL starts. After a standout college career with Houston, he turned pro in the same city in 2012 and spent three years with the Texans.

Shaun Hill backed up Bridgewater in 2015 and Bradford in 2016, but he was not retained after becoming a free agent.

VIKINGS-QUIGLEY

Vikings sign punter Ryan Quigley

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed punter Ryan Quigley, creating offseason competition for the specialist role held by Jeff Locke for the past four years.

Quigley has appeared in 51 games, with a net average of 38.9 yards per punt. He struggled in six games in the middle of last season for the Arizona Cardinals before being let go. Prior to that, he spent three years with the New York Jets. He was in training camp with the Chicago Bears as a rookie in 2012 after going undrafted out of Boston College.

Quigley will contend for the job with Taylor Symmank, who was in rookie minicamp with the Vikings last year but didn’t make the team. Locke signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

