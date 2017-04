Twins 7, Royals 1

MINNEAPOLIS — Ervin Santana pitched seven effective innings, Miguel Sano hit a solo homer, and Minnesota scored six times in the seventh inning to beat Kansas City.

Santana (1-0) allowed just two hits and Jason Castro drove in two runs for Minnesota.

Mike Moustakas homered for the Royals. Starter Danny Duffy allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

