Nashville Notes

Some viewership stats from Sunday night’s 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas: The live show garnered a 2.1 rating, pulling in 10.85 million total viewers. This year’s numbers were slightly below the 2016 ACM’s, which notched a 2.3 rating and attracted 11.2 million total viewers.

While on the ACM’s red carpet on Sunday, country singer Clay Walker proudly let the world know wife Jessica is expecting the couple’s fourth child together. Clay has two daughters from a previous marriage.

Following Sunday night’s ACM Awards, Kelsea Ballerini debuted an encore performance of her unreleased song “High School” on Xfinity On Demand. It was a rare outing for the song, which didn’t make the deadline for her debut album. Penned by Kelsea, the song is about growing up and moving on with life.

Ricky Skaggs will be the featured artist at the 19th Annual Jammin’ to Beat the Blues concert. The event will take place at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and benefit the programs of the non-profit Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.