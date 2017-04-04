Man arrested in 'targeted' killing of Atlanta lawyer in broad daylight, police say

Atlanta Police(ATLANTA) — A suspect is in custody in Atlanta after a gunman was caught on camera in what police call the “targeted” killing of an attorney in broad daylight.

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday, during rush hour in Midtown Atlanta, when a man ran up to a woman shooting her multiple times at an intersection, Atlanta Police homicide Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said at a news conference Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital where she died, Vazquez said.

Police announced Tuesday that Raylon Browning, 39, has been arrested in connection with the killing. He has not yet appeared in court.

Police did not identify the victim, but ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta said she was identified as 40-year-old Trinh Huynh. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to ABC News that a victim by that name and age was brought in Monday.

Trinh Huynh’s sister said in a statement that she was more than an attorney; she loved to travel, dance and “lived every day with passion, love and light.”

On Monday, police asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect and released pieces of videos showing the suspect walking before the shooting and running after the shooting.

“We want to see if anyone can recognize this suspect’s particular manor of walking, running, what he was wearing,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez said, based on the footage of the shooting itself, not released publicly, it appears the victim was “targeted.”

“We see him following her in another piece of video. … There was another person in that intersection and it appears that he specifically targeted her,” Vazquez said. “We definitely believe that she was a target. Why she was a target, we do not know that yet.”

Vazquez said that, in the video of the shooting, it appears that “he essentially runs up on her … and shoots her multiple times.”

The victim was looking toward where she was going and it appears he shot her from behind, Vazquez said.

Vazquez described the gunman as “very calm before the shooting.”

“Even though he runs after the shooting incident, he again slows back down and just starts to walk away,” Vazquez said. “It wasn’t a big effort to get away.”

No conversation between the victim and the shooter occurred during the killing, Vazquez said, and police do not have information linking the suspect and victim.

Huynh’s sister, Dao Huynh, told ABC News in a statement, “We have all lost a stalwart member of the community and of our family. Trinh was blessed with grace, style, intelligence, charm and wit and she in turn shared her gifts with all those who knew her. She traveled the world and back again, but ultimately made her home in Atlanta, where she was a tireless volunteer, whether it was coaching mock trial at Grady High School or assisting with refugee relief in Georgia.”

“She was more than an attorney and always strove to be more and to have more in life than just her resume,” Huynh’s sister continued. “She always had a joke, a smile or an obscure fact to share and she will long be remembered and honored for the way that she lived and not the tragedy of her death.”

Huynh was a staff attorney at UPS. UPS said in a statement that she died “while enroute to public transit for her commute.”

“She joined UPS last summer and brought a vibrancy with her talent that also extended to connections across Atlanta for volunteer service and advocacy to address community issues,” UPS said. “Prior to UPS, she sought varied experiences in her career that included large and small legal firm practice and travel. UPS will cooperate with the Atlanta Police Department through its ongoing investigation as they pursue information.”

The Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association also paid respects to Hunyh. They released a statement saying, “Trinh Huynh passionately lived her life, whether as a daughter, sister, friend, or lawyer. She served the Asian American legal community for many years through GAPABA and other bar associations. A former Board member, Trinh often attended GAPABA events, where she would share stories from her most recent travels. Her loss is tragic to GAPABA, the many people whom she influenced, and the community at large.”

