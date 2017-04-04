Duane Paul Wilhelmi age 70, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on April 3, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 pm and will continue on Saturday from 7:30 until 10 am at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye.

There will be a Parish Prayer Service Friday at 7pm at the funeral home.

Service will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:30 am.

Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center, New Ulm DaVita, Sleepy Eye Public Football or Boys Basketball.

Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.

On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com

