Darrel Lee Jakes, 55, of Redwood Falls died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, March 31, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in Bird Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 4 until 8 p.m., at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will continue on Thursday, at the church, from 10 until 11 a.m.

Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.

Darrel Lee Jakes, the son of Stanley and Dorothy (Minkel) Jakes, was born July 22, 1961 in Olivia. He was the second youngest in a family of 12. Darrel grew up in Bird Island. He was baptized on January 14, 1962 by Pastor John Burman and confirmed on May 2, 1976 by Pastor Paul Sorlien. Darrel received his formal education in Bird Island, graduating from Bird Island Public School in 1979.

Darrel held several jobs and has been a caregiver to many family members and friends over the years. He lived in Redwood Falls, Morton, Hutchinson, and Worthington, before moving to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and then back to Redwood Falls. Darrel was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island. He loved to travel with family and, as always, was a caregiver to all people of all ages and needs. Darrel had a love for animals and went out of his way to care for them. He really enjoyed all God’s gifts on the earth – especially the parks and lakes. Darrel loved to ride is bike and was excited to see the first robin each spring.

Darrel was extremely dedicated to his mom; they drove all over together, singing along to the radio as they travelled. They enjoyed feeding ducks and geese at the parks they visited. Darrel was a loyal brother to his sister, June, and spent much time praying with her. He had a very strong faith in God; his favorite saying was “every day is Sunday!” Darrel always ended his letters and cards to family with “God loves you and so do I!” He kept all family members up-to-date by staying connected with them in person and with his cell phone. He enjoyed decorating for all the holidays and dressing up like Santa for his nieces and nephews.

Darrel is survived by his siblings Gerald (Linda) Jakes of Alexandria, Eugene (Lyne) Jakes Sr. of New Ulm, Judy (Lloyd) Rosenau of Marshall, Gary (Kathy) Jakes of New Ulm, Darlene (Miles) Willhite Sr. of Hutchinson, Bonnie (Morris) Hoover of Redwood Falls, Nancy (Alan) Steinbeisser of New Ulm, Kathy (Richard) Steinbeisser of Osakis, Dean (Carol) Jakes of Redwood Falls, and Terry (Gary) Greenslit of Morton; brother-in-law Gerald Hutchinson of Redwood Falls; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Dorothy Jakes; sister June Hutchinson; niece Stacy Hutchinson; and nephew Chad Rosenau.

The family gives a huge thank you to Darrel’s nephew, Luke Jakes, for being so dedicated to his uncle.

Whenever someone passed away, Darrel said they were dancing in heaven – now he is, too! Blessed be his memory.

Share this article