Adele reportedly living a “normal, unflashy” life…in a five-million-dollar mansion

Alasdair McLellanAdele’s got a couple of months off before she finishes up her 25 world tour with some shows in London, but meanwhile, she’s reportedly relaxing in her new mansion, located in a deliberately “unflashy” area of the U.K.

According to the Daily Mail, Adele has purchased a five-million-dollar 18th century home for herself, her husband and their four-year-old son. It’s located in East Grinstead, West Sussex, which a source describes as “the least showbiz place she can think of.”

“She doesn’t want to live with fellow celebrities,” adds the source, noting that Adele wants to “live a normal, unflashy existence.”

The eight-bedroom home is set on 43 acres, and the property includes a tree house and a tennis court. There are also three guest cottages.

According to the Daily Mail, Adele’s new neighbors are elderly, and have no idea who she is. One told the paper, “I wouldn’t know Adele if she fell in my pudding.”

