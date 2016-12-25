Two injured when car runs off icy road near Lamberton

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday night at 11:08 on US Highway 14 near the State Highway 330 intersection west of Lamberton. A 2007 Buick Lucerne was westbound on Highway 14 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch. Roads were described as icy at the time. The driver, 47-year-old Shelby Arndston of Jeffers, and passenger Verona Knakmuhs, age 86 of Revere, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield. The State Patrol was assisted by the Lamberton Police Department.

Share this article