Holiday Movies: What to Stream on Netflix and iTunes This Christmas

(NEW YORK) — For those looking to stay indoors this Christmas, Netflix and iTunes have a bevy of holiday-themed movies to keep you occupied.
The following films are currently available on the streaming services, and users will note a variety of titles for viewers of all ages.
Netflix
- A Very Murray Christmas
- Christmas With the Kranks
- White Christmas
- Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace
- Black Mirror: White Christmas
- Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special
- Noel
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Love, Actually
- The Radio City Christmas Spectacular
- Santa Paws
- DreamWorks Holiday Classics
- Kung Fu Panda: Holiday
- The Last Holiday
- BoJack Horseman Christmas Special: Sabrina’s Christmas Wish
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Small Town Santa
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
- A Holiday Engagement
iTunes
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- A Year Without Santa Claus
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- I Want A Dog for Christmas
- Twas The Night Before Christmas
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas
