Holiday Movies: What to Stream on Netflix and iTunes This Christmas

December 25, 2016 Business News

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — For those looking to stay indoors this Christmas, Netflix and iTunes have a bevy of holiday-themed movies to keep you occupied.

The following films are currently available on the streaming services, and users will note a variety of titles for viewers of all ages.

Netflix

  • A Very Murray Christmas
  • Christmas With the Kranks
  • White Christmas
  • Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace
  • Black Mirror: White Christmas
  • Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special
  • Noel
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Love, Actually
  • The Radio City Christmas Spectacular
  • Santa Paws
  • DreamWorks Holiday Classics
  • Kung Fu Panda: Holiday
  • The Last Holiday
  • BoJack Horseman Christmas Special: Sabrina’s Christmas Wish
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Small Town Santa
  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
  • A Holiday Engagement

iTunes

  • A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • A Year Without Santa Claus
  • Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • I Want A Dog for Christmas
  • Twas The Night Before Christmas
  • Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Share this article

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • Google Plus