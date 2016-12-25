Fatal accident on icy roads near Green Valley

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a fatal broadside accident that occurred at 7:11 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 23 just south of 350th Street near Green Valley. A 1999 Buick Century, driven by 20-year-old Sawda Osman of Marshall, was northbound on Highway 23, when it crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2002 Nissan Xterra, driven by 35-year-old Edy Donis Corado of Elkton, SD. A southbound 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 21-year-old Catherine Dobbins of Ghent, then collided with the Xterra. Road conditions were described as icy at the time. Osman died at the scene of the accident. She was wearing a seat belt and an air bag was deployed. Donis Corado and two passengers, Ramirez Dilcia Gonzalez, age 29 of Pipestone, and Jeremy Gonzalez, age 6, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center. They were all wearing seat belts. Dobbins was not injured. The State Patrol was assisted by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall Police Department, and Minnesota DNR Enforcement Division.

Share this article