William McCann

William “Bill” McCann, age 70, of Marshall, formerly of Glenwood, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial Services are 2:00 PM Thursday, December 29, 2016, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM also at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

