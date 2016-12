Orville Steyer

Orville David Steyer, age 89, of Marshall, Minnesota, formerly of Bowman, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at his home in Marshall.

Memorial Services are 10:30 AM Friday, December 30, 2016, at Radiant Life Church in Marshall. Interment will be at a later date in Bowman, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held hour prior to the service, from 9:30 – 10:30 AM, also at Radiant Life Church in Marshall.

Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

Guest book and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com

Share this article