Marueen Lackie

Marueen Hazel Lackie was born on the family farm near Wanda, Minnesota, on October 25, 1926 to Minnie (Eeten) and Andrew Costello Lackie. She died at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD on December 22, 2016. She grew up helping her father on the farm as her brother was too little. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She attended grade school in Wanda and graduated high school in Lamberton, MN in 1944. She worked at Methodist Hospital in Rocheser, MN as a bookkeeper for a few years and then returned to Wanda and worked at the lumberyard as a bookkeeper. She met the love of her life, John Kagel, when he played baseball in town. They married on February 6, 1948 in at the Methodist Church Lamberton, and lived in Clements for a brief time before they bought a grocery store in Milroy in late 1948. They operated Kagel’s Grocery until 1979. They then worked in Redwood Falls at Control Data/Zytec. They retired and enjoyed time with family. They moved to Sioux Falls in 2000.

Maureen loved to bake and try new recipes. She made satin security blankets for all the babies. She made birthstone angels for many. She had a gift of making everyone seem special. She befriended many on Facebook and kept in contact with the children who had visited their store.

They were blessed with two generations of wonderful women before a boy joined their family and then there were two boys in this family of girls. Two daughters, Mary Jane (James) Minning and Cassie (Greg) Ufken, and four granddaughters Colleen Munger (James), Joy (Chris) Biren, Melissa (Lynn) Hanson and Marcie (John) DeLuca. Great-grandchildren; Macey and Abie McCollar, Samuel, Lea and Josie Biren, Conner and Cecelia Hanson. Campbell and Brooklyn DeLuca. While she had many blessings she mourned losses of her daughter (2005), granddaughter Joy (2007) and husband John (2010). She was also preceded in death by her sister Phyllis Buhr (Gilbert) and brother James Lackie (Norma), sister-in law Mary Ann Bloedow (Ivan) and parents.

Funeral services for Maureen will take place on at 11:00am Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Family will be present one hour prior to greet guests. Burial will take place at the Garretson Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

