Wrestler Chyna Died of the Combined Effect of Alcohol and Drugs

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Former wrestler Chyna’s death was caused by the combined effect of alcohol and drugs and has been classified as accidental, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office told ABC-owned station KABC Wednesday.

According to the coroner’s office, toxicology tests indicated that she had taken a combination of alcohol and diazepam (Valium); nordiazepam; oxycodone and oxymorphone.

Chyna, who also appeared on VH1 reality TV shows The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, was found dead in a Redondo Beach, Calif., apartment on April 20. At the time, the Redondo Beach Police Department said that there were no signs that Chyna’s death was caused by foul play.

She was 45 years old.

Chyna, whose given name was Joan Marie Laurer, made her debut with the World Wrestling Federation in 1997. Before her retirement in 2011, she became the first woman to qualify for the King of the Ring tournament and was the first woman to be a contender for the WWF Championship.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you today that we lost a true icon, a real life superhero,” her team said in a statement at the time of her death. “Joanie Laurer aka Chyna, the 9th wonder of the world has passed away. She will live forever in the memories of her millions of fans and all of us that loved her.”

