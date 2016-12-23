There are more questions than answers at this point in two police investigations on opposite sides of the state. Formal charges are pending against a man from Waubun who was shot in the face early Wednesday morning. Becker County authorities say the wound was *not* self-inflicted, but are saying little else about the case at this point. Meanwhile in Superior, Wisconsin, investigators say a 78-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were found dead outside their residence mid-morning Wednesday. Authorities say they “do not feel this was any sort of criminal event,” but also are giving few details in that case.

The post Unanswered questions in two police investigations appeared first on Minnesota News Network.

Share this article