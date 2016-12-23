Over $1 Million in SBA Disaster Loans Approved in Minnesota

The U.S. Small Business Administration has currently approved more than $1 million in

low-interest disaster loans for businesses and residents in Minnesota affected by severe storms and

flooding from Sept. 21 – 24, 2016.

“Currently, 58 disaster loans have been approved in the amount of $1,338,300 for affected survivors,”

said Frank Skaggs, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta. “We are pleased to get

these loans approved so residents in the disaster area can start to rebuild and resume their normal lives. I encourage anyone who has not submitted an SBA disaster loan application to do so as quickly as

possible.”

The disaster declaration covers the following counties: Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice,

Steele and Waseca in Minnesota which are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans

from the SBA. Small businesses and most private non-profit organizations in the following adjacent

counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Anoka, Brown, Carver,

Dakota, Dodge, Faribault, Goodhue, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley,

Watonwan and Wright in Minnesota; Winnebago and Worth in Iowa.

Survivors may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at

https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at

www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by mobile device at m.fema.gov. If online or mobile access is

unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-

Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate

from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

Locations of Disaster Recovery Centers and information on the loan application process can be obtained

by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of hearing) or by sending an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 30, 2017.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 29, 2017.

For more information about the SBA’s Disaster Loan Program, visit www.sba.gov/disaster

