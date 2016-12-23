More time to enroll for MNsure clients whose health insurance policies are being canceled

Minnesotans who bought insurance policies through MNsure which will be terminated by Blue Cross/Blue Shield or HealthPartners in 2017 have extra time before the first of the year to purchase new coverage. MNsure officials say those who are losing qualifying health care coverage may have until December 31st to purchase policies that begin January 1st, even though we’re now past the December 15th general deadline for open enrollment. As many as 100 thousand Minnesotans may be affected.

