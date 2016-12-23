GOP lawmakers want to curb power of MN Sentencing Guidelines Commission (with AUDIO)

Some top Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature want to curb the power of a special commission that can adjust the guidelines judges must follow when sentencing criminals. Democratic Senator Ron Latz from Saint Louis Park opposes the move, arguing the Sentencing Guidelines Commission “is filled with the experts who are less sensitive… to political winds that may blow hot or cold at any given season.” Latz adds commission members are experts on a very complicated subject who have spent their careers paying attention to those kinds of issues.

Republicans say earlier this year the commission issued new drug sentencing guidelines which many felt were far too lenient. The legislature overrode those directives, but top Republicans warn commission members are trying to do it again by taking a different tack.

More information in an interview with Senator Latz:

http://minnesotanewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/bwlatzedit.mp3

