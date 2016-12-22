The U-S Attorney’s Office has charged 20 people in an insurance fraud scheme which cheated companies out of more than 20-million dollars. The plan involved six Twin Cities area chiropractors who allegedly paid recruiters to identify car accident victims — along with people who were willing to say they were in a collision. The claims would be submitted and reimbursements paid — without services ever being performed.

The post Twin Cities chiropractors charged in insurance scheme appeared first on Minnesota News Network.

Share this article