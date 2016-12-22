Super-Luxe Private Jet Package Lets You Ring in the New Year Twice

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Love New Year’s Eve? Got $192,000 burning a hole in your pocket? Check out PrivateFly.com.

The service will allow you to ring in the New Year twice in one night, starting with a party in Sydney, Australia, then a top-of-the-line Gulfstream650ER flight to Los Angeles, where you can ring in 2017 again.

According to the company’s site, this time travel is only possible by moving eastwards across the International Date Line.

“With the world rotating at 1,038 miles per hour, the time in Los Angeles is 19 hours behind Sydney,” the site says. “So if you can move between them fast enough, you can enjoy the same evening in both places.”

The site notes, “The flight time from Sydney to LA in a Gulfstream G650ER is around 12 hours, so with the 19-hour time difference, you can gain seven hours of party time by flying eastwards.”

