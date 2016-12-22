Robert “Hub” Kolar, age 79 of Walnut Grove, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Prairie View Senior Living in Tracy surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23 at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation is 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Walnut Grove Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial is in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert James Kolar was born July 8, 1937 in Tracy, Minnesota to Charles and Myrtle (Shellum) Kolar. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Hub attended country school in rural Walnut Grove and later Walnut Grove High School. Hub became a welder in 1953 at the age of 16 and worked for 60 years at Lads Manufacturing. On January 29, 1957 he married Geneva Nissel in Milroy. The couple was blessed with nine children. Hub did a lot of fabrication and donated a lot of time to the Laura Ingalls Wilder pageant. He was a member of the Walnut Grove Fire Department for 21 years and served as Assistant Chief for several years. Hub enjoyed Rolle Bolle, golf, trap shooting, ice fishing, and snowmobiling. He loved decorating the house for Christmas.

Hub is survived by his wife Geneva of 60 years; children: Ron (Cindy) of Sioux Falls, SD, Rocky (Karen) of Westbrook, Bob of Sioux City, IA, Twyla Kronschnabel of Montrose, MN, Cindy Kolar of Humboldt, SD, Jon (Patty) of Tracy, Mary (Blaine) Corlett of Harrisburg, SD, Lynae (Greg) Scotting of Montrose, SD, and Gene (Missy) of Sergeant Bluff, IA; grandchildren: Brady and Austin Kolar, Shaun Kolar, Crystal Knakmuhs, Chandra Carlson, Samantha Palmer, Al, Rob, and John Kolar, Trevor, Dustin, and Nick Lickteig, Jayce, Jared, and Jesse Corlett, Tarra Berent, Brandon Kronschnabel, Christina Plautz, Heather Snyder, Kortney Kolar, Tony and Derrick Kolar, Tate, Mathew, Hope, and Riley Scotting, Abby and Andy Kolar; 25 great grandchildren; siblings: Albert “Butch” Kolar of Clare, IA and Judy (Jerry) Grothe of Zumbrota; his dog Oliver; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, great grandson Breckon Berent, and daughter-in-law Jodi Kolar.

