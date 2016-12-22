Reward increased for information into hunter’s murder

Donations through social media have allowed central Minnesota authorities to boost the reward to help solve the case of a murdered hunter. The body of 41-year old Terry Brisk was found on his parents’ property east of Little Falls in early November. His rifle was missing. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the reward is now 30-thousand dollars for information leading to whoever killed Brisk.

