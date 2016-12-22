Redwood Falls Community Youth Foundation campaigns to help pay for school lunches

This year, the Redwood Falls Community Youth Foundation is kicking off a year-end campaign to make a difference in the lives of area families. Beginning Dec. 22, the foundation is accepting donations to pay off the student lunch account balance for all of students in the local school district who have a past due balance.

Approximately 200 students have a lunch account balance ranging from 70 cents to $150, totaling approximately $5,000. This isn’t a problem unique to the Redwood Falls school district. Almost every school district in Minnesota offers a school breakfast and lunch program and some of the accounts become past due. There are families who could use financial help, especially at this time of the year. The Youth Foundation’s board wants to zero out those kids’ lunch account balances so children can start next semester with a zero balance owed.

The Youth Foundation stresses it is launching this campaign not knowing if it is something that it will continue each year, but as co-organizer Deb Hess said, “for a struggling family, clearing up even one small debt lets them know that their community cares.”

The board is grateful for a kick-off donation from Ruby’s Pantry of Redwood Falls to launch this campaign, and believes the community response to the campaign could be significant.

Your tax deductible donation to the Redwood Falls Community Youth Foundation can be handled through our online system at: https://www.razoo.com/us/story/Redwood-Falls-Community-Youth-Foundation. Or you can drop off your check (payable to the Redwood Falls Community Youth Foundation) at the Redwood Area Community Center office.

For more information, contact:

Deb Hess, Redwood Falls Community Youth Foundation Vice President, at 507.829.6411.

