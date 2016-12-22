Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Travel to Sandringham After 'Heavy Colds'

Stuart C. Wilson – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace for their annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham after having to delay their trip by 24 hours because of illness.

The monarch and her husband were due to travel to Sandringham by train Wednesday, but did not go because “heavy colds,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The royal couple traditionally boards a train in London to make the journey to Kings Lynn near Sandringham House in Norfolk. They were transported to Sandringham Thursday by the royal helicopter instead.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed their departure to ABC News saying, “I can confirm that The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have left Buckingham Palace and are travelling to Sandringham.”

The helicopter landed in the back garden of Buckingham Palace shortly after 1:15 p.m. local time Thursday to pick up Her Majesty and Philip for the hour-long flight. The Royal Standard flag, flown when Queen Elizabeth is in residence at Buckingham Palace, was taken down and replaced with the British flag shortly after the Queen’s departure.

On Tuesday, a day before she and Philip fell ill, Queen Elizabeth hosted her annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace for extended members of the royal family. The annual tradition allows Queen Elizabeth to see other relatives who are not invited to Sandringham for the traditional Christmas celebration there.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are expected to be joined at Sandringham by Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince Harry for Christmas. The family enjoys a Christmas Eve celebration followed by church at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day and then a Christmas lunch. The day after Christmas, Prince Philip holds a Boxing Day event for family and friends.

Prince William, Duchess Kate and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be joining Kate’s parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, at their home in Bucklebury this year instead of attending the festivities at Sandringham. The Cambridges, who will be joined in Bucklebury by Kate’s brother, James, and her sister, Pippa, and Pippa’s fiance, financier James Matthews, will have an opportunity to enjoy family time in a less formal atmosphere with their young children.

The last time William and Kate missed Christmas at Sandringham was in 2012 when Kate was pregnant and had recently left the hospital after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness.

